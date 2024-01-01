Pakistani rupees to Colombian pesos today

Convert PKR to COP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = $15.51 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
PKR to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

COP
1 PKR to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.507815.5078
Low14.920914.3773
Average15.164614.8953
Change3.93%7.28%
1 PKR to COP stats

The performance of PKR to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.5078 and a 30 day low of 14.9209. This means the 30 day average was 15.1646. The change for PKR to COP was 3.93.

The performance of PKR to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.5078 and a 90 day low of 14.3773. This means the 90 day average was 14.8953. The change for PKR to COP was 7.28.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 PKR15.50780 COP
5 PKR77.53900 COP
10 PKR155.07800 COP
20 PKR310.15600 COP
50 PKR775.39000 COP
100 PKR1,550.78000 COP
250 PKR3,876.95000 COP
500 PKR7,753.90000 COP
1000 PKR15,507.80000 COP
2000 PKR31,015.60000 COP
5000 PKR77,539.00000 COP
10000 PKR155,078.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 COP0.06448 PKR
5 COP0.32242 PKR
10 COP0.64484 PKR
20 COP1.28968 PKR
50 COP3.22420 PKR
100 COP6.44839 PKR
250 COP16.12097 PKR
500 COP32.24195 PKR
1000 COP64.48390 PKR
2000 COP128.96780 PKR
5000 COP322.41950 PKR
10000 COP644.83900 PKR