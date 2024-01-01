Pakistani rupees to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert PKR to IMP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = £0.002774 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:50
PKR to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IMP
1 PKR to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00270.0027
Average0.00270.0027
Change3.54%-0.59%
1 PKR to IMP stats

The performance of PKR to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for PKR to IMP was 3.54.

The performance of PKR to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for PKR to IMP was -0.59.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 PKR0.00277 IMP
5 PKR0.01387 IMP
10 PKR0.02774 IMP
20 PKR0.05547 IMP
50 PKR0.13868 IMP
100 PKR0.27736 IMP
250 PKR0.69340 IMP
500 PKR1.38680 IMP
1000 PKR2.77360 IMP
2000 PKR5.54720 IMP
5000 PKR13.86800 IMP
10000 PKR27.73600 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 IMP360.54300 PKR
5 IMP1,802.71500 PKR
10 IMP3,605.43000 PKR
20 IMP7,210.86000 PKR
50 IMP18,027.15000 PKR
100 IMP36,054.30000 PKR
250 IMP90,135.75000 PKR
500 IMP180,271.50000 PKR
1000 IMP360,543.00000 PKR
2000 IMP721,086.00000 PKR
5000 IMP1,802,715.00000 PKR
10000 IMP3,605,430.00000 PKR