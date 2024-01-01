Pakistani rupees to Malawian kwachas today

Convert PKR to MWK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = MK6.239 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
Track the exchange rate

PKR to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MWK
1 PKR to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.24216.2503
Low6.23386.1878
Average6.23936.2253
Change-0.01%0.44%
View full history

1 PKR to MWK stats

The performance of PKR to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2421 and a 30 day low of 6.2338. This means the 30 day average was 6.2393. The change for PKR to MWK was -0.01.

The performance of PKR to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2503 and a 90 day low of 6.1878. This means the 90 day average was 6.2253. The change for PKR to MWK was 0.44.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 PKR6.23853 MWK
5 PKR31.19265 MWK
10 PKR62.38530 MWK
20 PKR124.77060 MWK
50 PKR311.92650 MWK
100 PKR623.85300 MWK
250 PKR1,559.63250 MWK
500 PKR3,119.26500 MWK
1000 PKR6,238.53000 MWK
2000 PKR12,477.06000 MWK
5000 PKR31,192.65000 MWK
10000 PKR62,385.30000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Pakistani Rupee
1 MWK0.16029 PKR
5 MWK0.80147 PKR
10 MWK1.60294 PKR
20 MWK3.20588 PKR
50 MWK8.01470 PKR
100 MWK16.02940 PKR
250 MWK40.07350 PKR
500 MWK80.14700 PKR
1000 MWK160.29400 PKR
2000 MWK320.58800 PKR
5000 MWK801.47000 PKR
10000 MWK1,602.94000 PKR