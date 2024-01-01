Pakistani rupees to Jersey pounds today

Convert PKR to JEP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = £0.002774 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:50
PKR to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JEP
1 PKR to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00270.0027
Average0.00270.0027
Change3.54%-0.59%
1 PKR to JEP stats

The performance of PKR to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for PKR to JEP was 3.54.

The performance of PKR to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for PKR to JEP was -0.59.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0660.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7290.8323.9641.4924.05436.951
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.04714.7641.7934.87244.412

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Jersey pound
1 PKR0.00277 JEP
5 PKR0.01387 JEP
10 PKR0.02774 JEP
20 PKR0.05547 JEP
50 PKR0.13868 JEP
100 PKR0.27736 JEP
250 PKR0.69340 JEP
500 PKR1.38680 JEP
1000 PKR2.77360 JEP
2000 PKR5.54720 JEP
5000 PKR13.86800 JEP
10000 PKR27.73600 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 JEP360.54300 PKR
5 JEP1,802.71500 PKR
10 JEP3,605.43000 PKR
20 JEP7,210.86000 PKR
50 JEP18,027.15000 PKR
100 JEP36,054.30000 PKR
250 JEP90,135.75000 PKR
500 JEP180,271.50000 PKR
1000 JEP360,543.00000 PKR
2000 JEP721,086.00000 PKR
5000 JEP1,802,715.00000 PKR
10000 JEP3,605,430.00000 PKR