250 pkr
0.70 jep

1.00000 PKR = 0.00279 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Jersey pound
1 PKR0.00279 JEP
5 PKR0.01393 JEP
10 PKR0.02787 JEP
20 PKR0.05574 JEP
50 PKR0.13934 JEP
100 PKR0.27869 JEP
250 PKR0.69673 JEP
500 PKR1.39345 JEP
1000 PKR2.78690 JEP
2000 PKR5.57380 JEP
5000 PKR13.93450 JEP
10000 PKR27.86900 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 JEP358.82200 PKR
5 JEP1794.11000 PKR
10 JEP3588.22000 PKR
20 JEP7176.44000 PKR
50 JEP17941.10000 PKR
100 JEP35882.20000 PKR
250 JEP89705.50000 PKR
500 JEP179411.00000 PKR
1000 JEP358822.00000 PKR
2000 JEP717644.00000 PKR
5000 JEP1794110.00000 PKR
10000 JEP3588220.00000 PKR