10 Jersey pounds to Pakistani rupees

Convert JEP to PKR at the real exchange rate

10 jep
3,594.81 pkr

1.00000 JEP = 359.48100 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861591.0944591.05061.464761.626110.9478318.7322
1 GBP1.1606411.27025105.6761.700041.88731.1000921.7411
1 USD0.91370.787247183.1931.338351.485770.8660517.1156
1 INR0.01098290.009462890.012020210.01608730.01785940.01041010.205734

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 JEP359.48100 PKR
5 JEP1797.40500 PKR
10 JEP3594.81000 PKR
20 JEP7189.62000 PKR
50 JEP17974.05000 PKR
100 JEP35948.10000 PKR
250 JEP89870.25000 PKR
500 JEP179740.50000 PKR
1000 JEP359481.00000 PKR
2000 JEP718962.00000 PKR
5000 JEP1797405.00000 PKR
10000 JEP3594810.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Jersey pound
1 PKR0.00278 JEP
5 PKR0.01391 JEP
10 PKR0.02782 JEP
20 PKR0.05564 JEP
50 PKR0.13909 JEP
100 PKR0.27818 JEP
250 PKR0.69545 JEP
500 PKR1.39089 JEP
1000 PKR2.78179 JEP
2000 PKR5.56358 JEP
5000 PKR13.90895 JEP
10000 PKR27.81790 JEP