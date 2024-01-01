Pakistani rupees to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert PKR to TWD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = NT$0.1154 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
PKR to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 PKR to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11600.1179
Low0.11370.1137
Average0.11510.1155
Change0.22%-2.09%
1 PKR to TWD stats

The performance of PKR to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1160 and a 30 day low of 0.1137. This means the 30 day average was 0.1151. The change for PKR to TWD was 0.22.

The performance of PKR to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1179 and a 90 day low of 0.1137. This means the 90 day average was 0.1155. The change for PKR to TWD was -2.09.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PKR0.11542 TWD
5 PKR0.57708 TWD
10 PKR1.15415 TWD
20 PKR2.30830 TWD
50 PKR5.77075 TWD
100 PKR11.54150 TWD
250 PKR28.85375 TWD
500 PKR57.70750 TWD
1000 PKR115.41500 TWD
2000 PKR230.83000 TWD
5000 PKR577.07500 TWD
10000 PKR1,154.15000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 TWD8.66441 PKR
5 TWD43.32205 PKR
10 TWD86.64410 PKR
20 TWD173.28820 PKR
50 TWD433.22050 PKR
100 TWD866.44100 PKR
250 TWD2,166.10250 PKR
500 TWD4,332.20500 PKR
1000 TWD8,664.41000 PKR
2000 TWD17,328.82000 PKR
5000 TWD43,322.05000 PKR
10000 TWD86,644.10000 PKR