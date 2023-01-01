10 Pakistani rupees to New Taiwan dollars

Convert PKR to TWD at the real exchange rate

10 pkr
1.09 twd

1.00000 PKR = 0.10896 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9060583.21260.7854533.672751.324953.7499529.5216
1 EUR1.1037191.84170.8669654.053611.462354.1388232.583
1 INR0.01201740.010888310.009439120.04413690.01592250.04506470.354773
1 GBP1.273151.15345105.94214.675961.686864.7742537.5854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PKR0.10896 TWD
5 PKR0.54480 TWD
10 PKR1.08960 TWD
20 PKR2.17920 TWD
50 PKR5.44800 TWD
100 PKR10.89600 TWD
250 PKR27.24000 TWD
500 PKR54.48000 TWD
1000 PKR108.96000 TWD
2000 PKR217.92000 TWD
5000 PKR544.80000 TWD
10000 PKR1089.60000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 TWD9.17770 PKR
5 TWD45.88850 PKR
10 TWD91.77700 PKR
20 TWD183.55400 PKR
50 TWD458.88500 PKR
100 TWD917.77000 PKR
250 TWD2294.42500 PKR
500 TWD4588.85000 PKR
1000 TWD9177.70000 PKR
2000 TWD18355.40000 PKR
5000 TWD45888.50000 PKR
10000 TWD91777.00000 PKR