Pakistani rupees to Icelandic krónas today

Convert PKR to ISK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = kr0.4957 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:50
PKR to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ISK
1 PKR to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49740.4982
Low0.48510.4851
Average0.49000.4926
Change2.04%-0.02%
1 PKR to ISK stats

The performance of PKR to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4974 and a 30 day low of 0.4851. This means the 30 day average was 0.4900. The change for PKR to ISK was 2.04.

The performance of PKR to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4982 and a 90 day low of 0.4851. This means the 90 day average was 0.4926. The change for PKR to ISK was -0.02.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0660.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7290.8323.9641.4924.05436.951
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.04714.7641.7934.87244.412

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 PKR0.49570 ISK
5 PKR2.47851 ISK
10 PKR4.95701 ISK
20 PKR9.91402 ISK
50 PKR24.78505 ISK
100 PKR49.57010 ISK
250 PKR123.92525 ISK
500 PKR247.85050 ISK
1000 PKR495.70100 ISK
2000 PKR991.40200 ISK
5000 PKR2,478.50500 ISK
10000 PKR4,957.01000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Pakistani Rupee
1 ISK2.01735 PKR
5 ISK10.08675 PKR
10 ISK20.17350 PKR
20 ISK40.34700 PKR
50 ISK100.86750 PKR
100 ISK201.73500 PKR
250 ISK504.33750 PKR
500 ISK1,008.67500 PKR
1000 ISK2,017.35000 PKR
2000 ISK4,034.70000 PKR
5000 ISK10,086.75000 PKR
10000 ISK20,173.50000 PKR