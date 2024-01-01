Pakistani rupees to Nepalese rupees today

Convert PKR to NPR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₨0.4840 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
PKR to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NPR
1 PKR to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48400.4840
Low0.48120.4803
Average0.48310.4819
Change0.51%0.62%
1 PKR to NPR stats

The performance of PKR to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4840 and a 30 day low of 0.4812. This means the 30 day average was 0.4831. The change for PKR to NPR was 0.51.

The performance of PKR to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4840 and a 90 day low of 0.4803. This means the 90 day average was 0.4819. The change for PKR to NPR was 0.62.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7460.8323.9641.4914.05436.955
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.05714.7641.7924.87244.412

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 PKR0.48398 NPR
5 PKR2.41990 NPR
10 PKR4.83979 NPR
20 PKR9.67958 NPR
50 PKR24.19895 NPR
100 PKR48.39790 NPR
250 PKR120.99475 NPR
500 PKR241.98950 NPR
1000 PKR483.97900 NPR
2000 PKR967.95800 NPR
5000 PKR2,419.89500 NPR
10000 PKR4,839.79000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 NPR2.06620 PKR
5 NPR10.33100 PKR
10 NPR20.66200 PKR
20 NPR41.32400 PKR
50 NPR103.31000 PKR
100 NPR206.62000 PKR
250 NPR516.55000 PKR
500 NPR1,033.10000 PKR
1000 NPR2,066.20000 PKR
2000 NPR4,132.40000 PKR
5000 NPR10,331.00000 PKR
10000 NPR20,662.00000 PKR