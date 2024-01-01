Pakistani rupees to Lebanese pounds today

Convert PKR to LBP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ل.ل.322.1 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
PKR to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LBP
1 PKR to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High322.0990322.7040
Low321.9420320.3870
Average322.0343321.4048
Change0.02%0.24%
1 PKR to LBP stats

The performance of PKR to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 322.0990 and a 30 day low of 321.9420. This means the 30 day average was 322.0343. The change for PKR to LBP was 0.02.

The performance of PKR to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 322.7040 and a 90 day low of 320.3870. This means the 90 day average was 321.4048. The change for PKR to LBP was 0.24.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Lebanese Pound
1 PKR322.09900 LBP
5 PKR1,610.49500 LBP
10 PKR3,220.99000 LBP
20 PKR6,441.98000 LBP
50 PKR16,104.95000 LBP
100 PKR32,209.90000 LBP
250 PKR80,524.75000 LBP
500 PKR161,049.50000 LBP
1000 PKR322,099.00000 LBP
2000 PKR644,198.00000 LBP
5000 PKR1,610,495.00000 LBP
10000 PKR3,220,990.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 LBP0.00310 PKR
5 LBP0.01552 PKR
10 LBP0.03105 PKR
20 LBP0.06209 PKR
50 LBP0.15523 PKR
100 LBP0.31046 PKR
250 LBP0.77616 PKR
500 LBP1.55232 PKR
1000 LBP3.10464 PKR
2000 LBP6.20928 PKR
5000 LBP15.52320 PKR
10000 LBP31.04640 PKR