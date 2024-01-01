Pakistani rupees to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert PKR to TJS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = SM0.03841 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
PKR to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TJS
1 PKR to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03840.0384
Low0.03820.0379
Average0.03840.0382
Change0.53%0.24%
1 PKR to TJS stats

The performance of PKR to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0384 and a 30 day low of 0.0382. This means the 30 day average was 0.0384. The change for PKR to TJS was 0.53.

The performance of PKR to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0384 and a 90 day low of 0.0379. This means the 90 day average was 0.0382. The change for PKR to TJS was 0.24.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PKR0.03841 TJS
5 PKR0.19207 TJS
10 PKR0.38413 TJS
20 PKR0.76827 TJS
50 PKR1.92067 TJS
100 PKR3.84134 TJS
250 PKR9.60335 TJS
500 PKR19.20670 TJS
1000 PKR38.41340 TJS
2000 PKR76.82680 TJS
5000 PKR192.06700 TJS
10000 PKR384.13400 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Pakistani Rupee
1 TJS26.03260 PKR
5 TJS130.16300 PKR
10 TJS260.32600 PKR
20 TJS520.65200 PKR
50 TJS1,301.63000 PKR
100 TJS2,603.26000 PKR
250 TJS6,508.15000 PKR
500 TJS13,016.30000 PKR
1000 TJS26,032.60000 PKR
2000 TJS52,065.20000 PKR
5000 TJS130,163.00000 PKR
10000 TJS260,326.00000 PKR