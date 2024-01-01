Pakistani rupees to Kenyan shillings today

Convert PKR to KES at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Ksh0.4641 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:50
PKR to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KES
1 PKR to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46500.4690
Low0.46360.4601
Average0.46390.4633
Change0.12%-1.02%
1 PKR to KES stats

The performance of PKR to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4650 and a 30 day low of 0.4636. This means the 30 day average was 0.4639. The change for PKR to KES was 0.12.

The performance of PKR to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4690 and a 90 day low of 0.4601. This means the 90 day average was 0.4633. The change for PKR to KES was -1.02.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0720.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7350.8323.9641.4924.05436.951
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.04614.7641.7934.87244.408

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 PKR0.46413 KES
5 PKR2.32065 KES
10 PKR4.64130 KES
20 PKR9.28260 KES
50 PKR23.20650 KES
100 PKR46.41300 KES
250 PKR116.03250 KES
500 PKR232.06500 KES
1000 PKR464.13000 KES
2000 PKR928.26000 KES
5000 PKR2,320.65000 KES
10000 PKR4,641.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 KES2.15457 PKR
5 KES10.77285 PKR
10 KES21.54570 PKR
20 KES43.09140 PKR
50 KES107.72850 PKR
100 KES215.45700 PKR
250 KES538.64250 PKR
500 KES1,077.28500 PKR
1000 KES2,154.57000 PKR
2000 KES4,309.14000 PKR
5000 KES10,772.85000 PKR
10000 KES21,545.70000 PKR