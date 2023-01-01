5 Pakistani rupees to Kenyan shillings

1.00000 PKR = 0.55351 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 PKR0.55351 KES
5 PKR2.76755 KES
10 PKR5.53509 KES
20 PKR11.07018 KES
50 PKR27.67545 KES
100 PKR55.35090 KES
250 PKR138.37725 KES
500 PKR276.75450 KES
1000 PKR553.50900 KES
2000 PKR1107.01800 KES
5000 PKR2767.54500 KES
10000 PKR5535.09000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 KES1.80665 PKR
5 KES9.03325 PKR
10 KES18.06650 PKR
20 KES36.13300 PKR
50 KES90.33250 PKR
100 KES180.66500 PKR
250 KES451.66250 PKR
500 KES903.32500 PKR
1000 KES1806.65000 PKR
2000 KES3613.30000 PKR
5000 KES9033.25000 PKR
10000 KES18066.50000 PKR