Pakistani rupees to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert PKR to SVC at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₡0.03148 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
PKR to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SVC
1 PKR to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03150.0315
Low0.03150.0313
Average0.03150.0314
Change0.02%0.20%
1 PKR to SVC stats

The performance of PKR to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0315 and a 30 day low of 0.0315. This means the 30 day average was 0.0315. The change for PKR to SVC was 0.02.

The performance of PKR to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0315 and a 90 day low of 0.0313. This means the 90 day average was 0.0314. The change for PKR to SVC was 0.20.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0740.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7670.8323.9651.4924.05536.963
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.11614.7671.7934.87544.435

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Salvadoran Colón
1 PKR0.03148 SVC
5 PKR0.15740 SVC
10 PKR0.31481 SVC
20 PKR0.62961 SVC
50 PKR1.57403 SVC
100 PKR3.14805 SVC
250 PKR7.87013 SVC
500 PKR15.74025 SVC
1000 PKR31.48050 SVC
2000 PKR62.96100 SVC
5000 PKR157.40250 SVC
10000 PKR314.80500 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Pakistani Rupee
1 SVC31.76570 PKR
5 SVC158.82850 PKR
10 SVC317.65700 PKR
20 SVC635.31400 PKR
50 SVC1,588.28500 PKR
100 SVC3,176.57000 PKR
250 SVC7,941.42500 PKR
500 SVC15,882.85000 PKR
1000 SVC31,765.70000 PKR
2000 SVC63,531.40000 PKR
5000 SVC158,828.50000 PKR
10000 SVC317,657.00000 PKR