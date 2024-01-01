Pakistani rupees to Lesotho lotis today

Convert PKR to LSL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = L0.06367 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
PKR to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LSL
1 PKR to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06370.0663
Low0.06150.0615
Average0.06280.0638
Change2.52%-3.04%
1 PKR to LSL stats

The performance of PKR to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0637 and a 30 day low of 0.0615. This means the 30 day average was 0.0628. The change for PKR to LSL was 2.52.

The performance of PKR to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0663 and a 90 day low of 0.0615. This means the 90 day average was 0.0638. The change for PKR to LSL was -3.04.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0710.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.750.8323.9651.4924.05436.958
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06114.7651.7934.87244.415

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 PKR0.06367 LSL
5 PKR0.31836 LSL
10 PKR0.63672 LSL
20 PKR1.27344 LSL
50 PKR3.18361 LSL
100 PKR6.36722 LSL
250 PKR15.91805 LSL
500 PKR31.83610 LSL
1000 PKR63.67220 LSL
2000 PKR127.34440 LSL
5000 PKR318.36100 LSL
10000 PKR636.72200 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Pakistani Rupee
1 LSL15.70540 PKR
5 LSL78.52700 PKR
10 LSL157.05400 PKR
20 LSL314.10800 PKR
50 LSL785.27000 PKR
100 LSL1,570.54000 PKR
250 LSL3,926.35000 PKR
500 LSL7,852.70000 PKR
1000 LSL15,705.40000 PKR
2000 LSL31,410.80000 PKR
5000 LSL78,527.00000 PKR
10000 LSL157,054.00000 PKR