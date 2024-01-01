Pakistani rupees to Japanese yen today

Convert PKR to JPY at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ¥0.5470 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51
PKR to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 PKR to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54690.5535
Low0.51150.5057
Average0.53120.5253
Change6.35%-0.93%
1 PKR to JPY stats

The performance of PKR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5469 and a 30 day low of 0.5115. This means the 30 day average was 0.5312. The change for PKR to JPY was 6.35.

The performance of PKR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5535 and a 90 day low of 0.5057. This means the 90 day average was 0.5253. The change for PKR to JPY was -0.93.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0720.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7350.8323.9641.4924.05436.951
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.04614.7641.7934.87244.408

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 PKR0.54695 JPY
5 PKR2.73476 JPY
10 PKR5.46951 JPY
20 PKR10.93902 JPY
50 PKR27.34755 JPY
100 PKR54.69510 JPY
250 PKR136.73775 JPY
500 PKR273.47550 JPY
1000 PKR546.95100 JPY
2000 PKR1,093.90200 JPY
5000 PKR2,734.75500 JPY
10000 PKR5,469.51000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Pakistani Rupee
100 JPY182.83200 PKR
1000 JPY1,828.32000 PKR
1500 JPY2,742.48000 PKR
2000 JPY3,656.64000 PKR
3000 JPY5,484.96000 PKR
5000 JPY9,141.60000 PKR
5400 JPY9,872.92800 PKR
10000 JPY18,283.20000 PKR
15000 JPY27,424.80000 PKR
20000 JPY36,566.40000 PKR
25000 JPY45,708.00000 PKR
30000 JPY54,849.60000 PKR