10 thousand Pakistani rupees to Japanese yen

Convert PKR to JPY at the real exchange rate

10000 pkr
5004 jpy

1.00000 PKR = 0.50039 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 PKR0.50039 JPY
5 PKR2.50197 JPY
10 PKR5.00394 JPY
20 PKR10.00788 JPY
50 PKR25.01970 JPY
100 PKR50.03940 JPY
250 PKR125.09850 JPY
500 PKR250.19700 JPY
1000 PKR500.39400 JPY
2000 PKR1000.78800 JPY
5000 PKR2501.97000 JPY
10000 PKR5003.94000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Pakistani Rupee
100 JPY199.84300 PKR
1000 JPY1998.43000 PKR
1500 JPY2997.64500 PKR
2000 JPY3996.86000 PKR
3000 JPY5995.29000 PKR
5000 JPY9992.15000 PKR
5400 JPY10791.52200 PKR
10000 JPY19984.30000 PKR
15000 JPY29976.45000 PKR
20000 JPY39968.60000 PKR
25000 JPY49960.75000 PKR
30000 JPY59952.90000 PKR