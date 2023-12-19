1 thousand Japanese yen to Pakistani rupees

Convert JPY to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
1,966.03 pkr

1.00000 JPY = 1.96603 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Pakistani Rupee
100 JPY196.60300 PKR
1000 JPY1966.03000 PKR
1500 JPY2949.04500 PKR
2000 JPY3932.06000 PKR
3000 JPY5898.09000 PKR
5000 JPY9830.15000 PKR
5400 JPY10616.56200 PKR
10000 JPY19660.30000 PKR
15000 JPY29490.45000 PKR
20000 JPY39320.60000 PKR
25000 JPY49150.75000 PKR
30000 JPY58980.90000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 PKR0.50864 JPY
5 PKR2.54320 JPY
10 PKR5.08640 JPY
20 PKR10.17280 JPY
50 PKR25.43200 JPY
100 PKR50.86400 JPY
250 PKR127.16000 JPY
500 PKR254.32000 JPY
1000 PKR508.64000 JPY
2000 PKR1017.28000 JPY
5000 PKR2543.20000 JPY
10000 PKR5086.40000 JPY