Pakistani rupees to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert PKR to GIP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = £0.002871 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to GIP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GIP
1 PKR to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0029
Low0.00280.0027
Average0.00280.0028
Change3.42%5.65%
View full history

1 PKR to GIP stats

The performance of PKR to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for PKR to GIP was 3.42.

The performance of PKR to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for PKR to GIP was 5.65.

Track market ratesView PKR to GIP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9684.430.7983.6731.3983.75534.573
1 EUR1.042187.9630.8313.8271.4563.91236.02
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0170.0440.409
1 GBP1.2531.203105.81214.6031.7524.70643.329

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Gibraltar Pound
1 PKR0.00287 GIP
5 PKR0.01435 GIP
10 PKR0.02871 GIP
20 PKR0.05742 GIP
50 PKR0.14354 GIP
100 PKR0.28708 GIP
250 PKR0.71769 GIP
500 PKR1.43538 GIP
1000 PKR2.87075 GIP
2000 PKR5.74150 GIP
5000 PKR14.35375 GIP
10000 PKR28.70750 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 GIP348.34100 PKR
5 GIP1,741.70500 PKR
10 GIP3,483.41000 PKR
20 GIP6,966.82000 PKR
50 GIP17,417.05000 PKR
100 GIP34,834.10000 PKR
250 GIP87,085.25000 PKR
500 GIP174,170.50000 PKR
1000 GIP348,341.00000 PKR
2000 GIP696,682.00000 PKR
5000 GIP1,741,705.00000 PKR
10000 GIP3,483,410.00000 PKR