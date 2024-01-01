5 Gibraltar pounds to Pakistani rupees

Convert GIP to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 gip
1,773.01 pkr

£1.000 GIP = ₨354.6 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6071.4651.6130.95819.242
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9191.7321.9061.13222.744
1 USD0.9310.788183.4561.3651.5020.89217.921
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 GIP354.60100 PKR
5 GIP1,773.00500 PKR
10 GIP3,546.01000 PKR
20 GIP7,092.02000 PKR
50 GIP17,730.05000 PKR
100 GIP35,460.10000 PKR
250 GIP88,650.25000 PKR
500 GIP177,300.50000 PKR
1000 GIP354,601.00000 PKR
2000 GIP709,202.00000 PKR
5000 GIP1,773,005.00000 PKR
10000 GIP3,546,010.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Gibraltar Pound
1 PKR0.00282 GIP
5 PKR0.01410 GIP
10 PKR0.02820 GIP
20 PKR0.05640 GIP
50 PKR0.14100 GIP
100 PKR0.28201 GIP
250 PKR0.70502 GIP
500 PKR1.41004 GIP
1000 PKR2.82007 GIP
2000 PKR5.64014 GIP
5000 PKR14.10035 GIP
10000 PKR28.20070 GIP