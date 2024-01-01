Pakistani rupees to Brazilian reais today

Convert PKR to BRL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = R$0.02047 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
PKR to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 PKR to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02050.0206
Low0.01950.0194
Average0.02000.0200
Change4.40%0.79%
1 PKR to BRL stats

The performance of PKR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0205 and a 30 day low of 0.0195. This means the 30 day average was 0.0200. The change for PKR to BRL was 4.40.

The performance of PKR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0206 and a 90 day low of 0.0194. This means the 90 day average was 0.0200. The change for PKR to BRL was 0.79.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 PKR0.02047 BRL
5 PKR0.10234 BRL
10 PKR0.20468 BRL
20 PKR0.40936 BRL
50 PKR1.02341 BRL
100 PKR2.04682 BRL
250 PKR5.11705 BRL
500 PKR10.23410 BRL
1000 PKR20.46820 BRL
2000 PKR40.93640 BRL
5000 PKR102.34100 BRL
10000 PKR204.68200 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Pakistani Rupee
1 BRL48.85620 PKR
5 BRL244.28100 PKR
10 BRL488.56200 PKR
20 BRL977.12400 PKR
50 BRL2,442.81000 PKR
100 BRL4,885.62000 PKR
250 BRL12,214.05000 PKR
500 BRL24,428.10000 PKR
1000 BRL48,856.20000 PKR
2000 BRL97,712.40000 PKR
5000 BRL244,281.00000 PKR
10000 BRL488,562.00000 PKR