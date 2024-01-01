Pakistani rupees to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert PKR to KZT at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₸1.748 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
PKR to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 PKR to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.77421.7742
Low1.71941.7006
Average1.74051.7258
Change1.47%2.81%
1 PKR to KZT stats

The performance of PKR to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7742 and a 30 day low of 1.7194. This means the 30 day average was 1.7405. The change for PKR to KZT was 1.47.

The performance of PKR to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7742 and a 90 day low of 1.7006. This means the 90 day average was 1.7258. The change for PKR to KZT was 2.81.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PKR1.74848 KZT
5 PKR8.74240 KZT
10 PKR17.48480 KZT
20 PKR34.96960 KZT
50 PKR87.42400 KZT
100 PKR174.84800 KZT
250 PKR437.12000 KZT
500 PKR874.24000 KZT
1000 PKR1,748.48000 KZT
2000 PKR3,496.96000 KZT
5000 PKR8,742.40000 KZT
10000 PKR17,484.80000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Pakistani Rupee
1 KZT0.57193 PKR
5 KZT2.85963 PKR
10 KZT5.71925 PKR
20 KZT11.43850 PKR
50 KZT28.59625 PKR
100 KZT57.19250 PKR
250 KZT142.98125 PKR
500 KZT285.96250 PKR
1000 KZT571.92500 PKR
2000 KZT1,143.85000 PKR
5000 KZT2,859.62500 PKR
10000 KZT5,719.25000 PKR