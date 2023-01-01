1 Pakistani rupee to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert PKR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 pkr
1.62 kzt

1.00000 PKR = 1.61823 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9060583.21260.7854533.672751.324953.7499529.5216
1 EUR1.1037191.84170.8669654.053611.462354.1388232.583
1 INR0.01201740.010888310.009439120.04413690.01592250.04506470.354773
1 GBP1.273151.15345105.94214.675961.686864.7742537.5854

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PKR1.61823 KZT
5 PKR8.09115 KZT
10 PKR16.18230 KZT
20 PKR32.36460 KZT
50 PKR80.91150 KZT
100 PKR161.82300 KZT
250 PKR404.55750 KZT
500 PKR809.11500 KZT
1000 PKR1618.23000 KZT
2000 PKR3236.46000 KZT
5000 PKR8091.15000 KZT
10000 PKR16182.30000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Pakistani Rupee
1 KZT0.61796 PKR
5 KZT3.08979 PKR
10 KZT6.17957 PKR
20 KZT12.35914 PKR
50 KZT30.89785 PKR
100 KZT61.79570 PKR
250 KZT154.48925 PKR
500 KZT308.97850 PKR
1000 KZT617.95700 PKR
2000 KZT1235.91400 PKR
5000 KZT3089.78500 PKR
10000 KZT6179.57000 PKR