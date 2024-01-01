10 Kazakhstani tenges to Pakistani rupees

Convert KZT to PKR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₨0.5731 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:16
KZT to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PKR
1 KZT to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58160.5880
Low0.56360.5636
Average0.57460.5795
Change-1.25%-2.54%
1 KZT to PKR stats

The performance of KZT to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5816 and a 30 day low of 0.5636. This means the 30 day average was 0.5746. The change for KZT to PKR was -1.25.

The performance of KZT to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5880 and a 90 day low of 0.5636. This means the 90 day average was 0.5795. The change for KZT to PKR was -2.54.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Pakistani Rupee
1 KZT0.57310 PKR
5 KZT2.86552 PKR
10 KZT5.73105 PKR
20 KZT11.46210 PKR
50 KZT28.65525 PKR
100 KZT57.31050 PKR
250 KZT143.27625 PKR
500 KZT286.55250 PKR
1000 KZT573.10500 PKR
2000 KZT1146.21000 PKR
5000 KZT2865.52500 PKR
10000 KZT5731.05000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PKR1.74488 KZT
5 PKR8.72440 KZT
10 PKR17.44880 KZT
20 PKR34.89760 KZT
50 PKR87.24400 KZT
100 PKR174.48800 KZT
250 PKR436.22000 KZT
500 PKR872.44000 KZT
1000 PKR1744.88000 KZT
2000 PKR3489.76000 KZT
5000 PKR8724.40000 KZT
10000 PKR17448.80000 KZT