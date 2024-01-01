Pakistani rupees to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert PKR to MYR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = RM0.01564 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
PKR to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MYR
1 PKR to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01560.0167
Low0.01480.0148
Average0.01530.0156
Change4.58%-6.42%
1 PKR to MYR stats

The performance of PKR to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0156 and a 30 day low of 0.0148. This means the 30 day average was 0.0153. The change for PKR to MYR was 4.58.

The performance of PKR to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0167 and a 90 day low of 0.0148. This means the 90 day average was 0.0156. The change for PKR to MYR was -6.42.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PKR0.01564 MYR
5 PKR0.07822 MYR
10 PKR0.15643 MYR
20 PKR0.31286 MYR
50 PKR0.78216 MYR
100 PKR1.56431 MYR
250 PKR3.91078 MYR
500 PKR7.82155 MYR
1000 PKR15.64310 MYR
2000 PKR31.28620 MYR
5000 PKR78.21550 MYR
10000 PKR156.43100 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Pakistani Rupee
1 MYR63.92590 PKR
5 MYR319.62950 PKR
10 MYR639.25900 PKR
20 MYR1,278.51800 PKR
50 MYR3,196.29500 PKR
100 MYR6,392.59000 PKR
250 MYR15,981.47500 PKR
500 MYR31,962.95000 PKR
1000 MYR63,925.90000 PKR
2000 MYR127,851.80000 PKR
5000 MYR319,629.50000 PKR
10000 MYR639,259.00000 PKR