5000 Pakistani rupees to Malaysian ringgits

Convert PKR to MYR at the real exchange rate

5,000 pkr
81.50 myr

1.00000 PKR = 0.01630 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PKR0.01630 MYR
5 PKR0.08150 MYR
10 PKR0.16300 MYR
20 PKR0.32600 MYR
50 PKR0.81501 MYR
100 PKR1.63001 MYR
250 PKR4.07503 MYR
500 PKR8.15005 MYR
1000 PKR16.30010 MYR
2000 PKR32.60020 MYR
5000 PKR81.50050 MYR
10000 PKR163.00100 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Pakistani Rupee
1 MYR61.34920 PKR
5 MYR306.74600 PKR
10 MYR613.49200 PKR
20 MYR1226.98400 PKR
50 MYR3067.46000 PKR
100 MYR6134.92000 PKR
250 MYR15337.30000 PKR
500 MYR30674.60000 PKR
1000 MYR61349.20000 PKR
2000 MYR122698.40000 PKR
5000 MYR306746.00000 PKR
10000 MYR613492.00000 PKR