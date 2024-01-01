Pakistani rupees to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert PKR to KWD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ك0.001102 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
PKR to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KWD
1 PKR to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0011
Change0.43%0.38%
1 PKR to KWD stats

The performance of PKR to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for PKR to KWD was 0.43.

The performance of PKR to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for PKR to KWD was 0.38.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0720.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7520.8323.9651.4924.05436.958
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06314.7651.7934.87244.415

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PKR0.00110 KWD
5 PKR0.00551 KWD
10 PKR0.01102 KWD
20 PKR0.02205 KWD
50 PKR0.05512 KWD
100 PKR0.11023 KWD
250 PKR0.27558 KWD
500 PKR0.55115 KWD
1000 PKR1.10230 KWD
2000 PKR2.20460 KWD
5000 PKR5.51150 KWD
10000 PKR11.02300 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 KWD907.19200 PKR
5 KWD4,535.96000 PKR
10 KWD9,071.92000 PKR
20 KWD18,143.84000 PKR
50 KWD45,359.60000 PKR
100 KWD90,719.20000 PKR
250 KWD226,798.00000 PKR
500 KWD453,596.00000 PKR
1000 KWD907,192.00000 PKR
2000 KWD1,814,384.00000 PKR
5000 KWD4,535,960.00000 PKR
10000 KWD9,071,920.00000 PKR