20 Kuwaiti dinars to Pakistani rupees

Convert KWD to PKR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₨906.5 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51
KWD to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PKR
1 KWD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High911.4750914.7220
Low906.1420906.1420
Average908.1893911.0551
Change-0.53%-0.37%
1 KWD to PKR stats

The performance of KWD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 911.4750 and a 30 day low of 906.1420. This means the 30 day average was 908.1893. The change for KWD to PKR was -0.53.

The performance of KWD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 914.7220 and a 90 day low of 906.1420. This means the 90 day average was 911.0551. The change for KWD to PKR was -0.37.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0680.92817.7931.5081.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.637119.1841.6251.7971,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1250.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 KWD906.46700 PKR
5 KWD4,532.33500 PKR
10 KWD9,064.67000 PKR
20 KWD18,129.34000 PKR
50 KWD45,323.35000 PKR
100 KWD90,646.70000 PKR
250 KWD226,616.75000 PKR
500 KWD453,233.50000 PKR
1000 KWD906,467.00000 PKR
2000 KWD1,812,934.00000 PKR
5000 KWD4,532,335.00000 PKR
10000 KWD9,064,670.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PKR0.00110 KWD
5 PKR0.00552 KWD
10 PKR0.01103 KWD
20 PKR0.02206 KWD
50 PKR0.05516 KWD
100 PKR0.11032 KWD
250 PKR0.27580 KWD
500 PKR0.55159 KWD
1000 PKR1.10318 KWD
2000 PKR2.20636 KWD
5000 PKR5.51590 KWD
10000 PKR11.03180 KWD