Pakistani rupees to Barbadian dollars today

Convert PKR to BBD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Bds$0.007196 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
PKR to BBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BBD
1 PKR to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00720.0072
Low0.00720.0072
Average0.00720.0072
Change0.02%0.21%
1 PKR to BBD stats

The performance of PKR to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0072 and a 30 day low of 0.0072. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for PKR to BBD was 0.02.

The performance of PKR to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0072 and a 90 day low of 0.0072. This means the 90 day average was 0.0072. The change for PKR to BBD was 0.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0720.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.08190.760.8323.9651.4924.05536.965
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07914.7661.7934.87344.426

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Barbadian Dollar
1 PKR0.00720 BBD
5 PKR0.03598 BBD
10 PKR0.07196 BBD
20 PKR0.14391 BBD
50 PKR0.35978 BBD
100 PKR0.71955 BBD
250 PKR1.79889 BBD
500 PKR3.59777 BBD
1000 PKR7.19554 BBD
2000 PKR14.39108 BBD
5000 PKR35.97770 BBD
10000 PKR71.95540 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BBD138.97500 PKR
5 BBD694.87500 PKR
10 BBD1,389.75000 PKR
20 BBD2,779.50000 PKR
50 BBD6,948.75000 PKR
100 BBD13,897.50000 PKR
250 BBD34,743.75000 PKR
500 BBD69,487.50000 PKR
1000 BBD138,975.00000 PKR
2000 BBD277,950.00000 PKR
5000 BBD694,875.00000 PKR
10000 BBD1,389,750.00000 PKR