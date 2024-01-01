Pakistani rupees to Polish zloty today

Convert PKR to PLN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = zł0.01447 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 PKR to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01450.0145
Low0.01370.0136
Average0.01410.0140
Change5.83%2.38%
View full history

1 PKR to PLN stats

The performance of PKR to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0145 and a 30 day low of 0.0137. This means the 30 day average was 0.0141. The change for PKR to PLN was 5.83.

The performance of PKR to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0145 and a 90 day low of 0.0136. This means the 90 day average was 0.0140. The change for PKR to PLN was 2.38.

Track market ratesView PKR to PLN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0690.7713.6731.3823.75634.239
1 EUR1.08190.7570.8323.9651.4924.05536.962
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07114.7651.7934.87344.421

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 PKR0.01447 PLN
5 PKR0.07237 PLN
10 PKR0.14473 PLN
20 PKR0.28946 PLN
50 PKR0.72365 PLN
100 PKR1.44731 PLN
250 PKR3.61827 PLN
500 PKR7.23655 PLN
1000 PKR14.47310 PLN
2000 PKR28.94620 PLN
5000 PKR72.36550 PLN
10000 PKR144.73100 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Pakistani Rupee
1 PLN69.09370 PKR
5 PLN345.46850 PKR
10 PLN690.93700 PKR
20 PLN1,381.87400 PKR
50 PLN3,454.68500 PKR
100 PLN6,909.37000 PKR
250 PLN17,273.42500 PKR
500 PLN34,546.85000 PKR
1000 PLN69,093.70000 PKR
2000 PLN138,187.40000 PKR
5000 PLN345,468.50000 PKR
10000 PLN690,937.00000 PKR