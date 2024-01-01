Pakistani rupees to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert PKR to GHS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = GH¢0.05809 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:48
PKR to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GHS
1 PKR to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05810.0581
Low0.05650.0532
Average0.05690.0558
Change2.83%9.25%
1 PKR to GHS stats

The performance of PKR to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0581 and a 30 day low of 0.0565. This means the 30 day average was 0.0569. The change for PKR to GHS was 2.83.

The performance of PKR to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0581 and a 90 day low of 0.0532. This means the 90 day average was 0.0558. The change for PKR to GHS was 9.25.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PKR0.05809 GHS
5 PKR0.29046 GHS
10 PKR0.58093 GHS
20 PKR1.16186 GHS
50 PKR2.90464 GHS
100 PKR5.80928 GHS
250 PKR14.52320 GHS
500 PKR29.04640 GHS
1000 PKR58.09280 GHS
2000 PKR116.18560 GHS
5000 PKR290.46400 GHS
10000 PKR580.92800 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Pakistani Rupee
1 GHS17.21380 PKR
5 GHS86.06900 PKR
10 GHS172.13800 PKR
20 GHS344.27600 PKR
50 GHS860.69000 PKR
100 GHS1,721.38000 PKR
250 GHS4,303.45000 PKR
500 GHS8,606.90000 PKR
1000 GHS17,213.80000 PKR
2000 GHS34,427.60000 PKR
5000 GHS86,069.00000 PKR
10000 GHS172,138.00000 PKR