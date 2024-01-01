Pakistani rupees to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert PKR to MAD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = د.م.0.03557 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 PKR to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03570.0357
Low0.03470.0345
Average0.03530.0351
Change2.39%0.34%
View full history

1 PKR to MAD stats

The performance of PKR to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0357 and a 30 day low of 0.0347. This means the 30 day average was 0.0353. The change for PKR to MAD was 2.39.

The performance of PKR to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0357 and a 90 day low of 0.0345. This means the 90 day average was 0.0351. The change for PKR to MAD was 0.34.

Track market ratesView PKR to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0680.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7510.8323.9651.4924.05536.96
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.04914.7641.7924.87244.412

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 PKR0.03557 MAD
5 PKR0.17783 MAD
10 PKR0.35565 MAD
20 PKR0.71130 MAD
50 PKR1.77826 MAD
100 PKR3.55652 MAD
250 PKR8.89130 MAD
500 PKR17.78260 MAD
1000 PKR35.56520 MAD
2000 PKR71.13040 MAD
5000 PKR177.82600 MAD
10000 PKR355.65200 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 MAD28.11740 PKR
5 MAD140.58700 PKR
10 MAD281.17400 PKR
20 MAD562.34800 PKR
50 MAD1,405.87000 PKR
100 MAD2,811.74000 PKR
250 MAD7,029.35000 PKR
500 MAD14,058.70000 PKR
1000 MAD28,117.40000 PKR
2000 MAD56,234.80000 PKR
5000 MAD140,587.00000 PKR
10000 MAD281,174.00000 PKR