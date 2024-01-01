Pakistani rupees to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert PKR to BAM at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = KM0.006518 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
PKR to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BAM
1 PKR to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00650.0065
Low0.00630.0063
Average0.00640.0064
Change3.68%0.76%
1 PKR to BAM stats

The performance of PKR to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0065 and a 30 day low of 0.0063. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for PKR to BAM was 3.68.

The performance of PKR to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0065 and a 90 day low of 0.0063. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for PKR to BAM was 0.76.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PKR0.00652 BAM
5 PKR0.03259 BAM
10 PKR0.06518 BAM
20 PKR0.13036 BAM
50 PKR0.32590 BAM
100 PKR0.65181 BAM
250 PKR1.62952 BAM
500 PKR3.25904 BAM
1000 PKR6.51808 BAM
2000 PKR13.03616 BAM
5000 PKR32.59040 BAM
10000 PKR65.18080 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Pakistani Rupee
1 BAM153.41900 PKR
5 BAM767.09500 PKR
10 BAM1,534.19000 PKR
20 BAM3,068.38000 PKR
50 BAM7,670.95000 PKR
100 BAM15,341.90000 PKR
250 BAM38,354.75000 PKR
500 BAM76,709.50000 PKR
1000 BAM153,419.00000 PKR
2000 BAM306,838.00000 PKR
5000 BAM767,095.00000 PKR
10000 BAM1,534,190.00000 PKR