Pakistani rupees to Swiss francs today

Convert PKR to CHF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = SFr.0.003115 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:40
PKR to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 PKR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00310.0032
Low0.00300.0030
Average0.00310.0031
Change2.91%-1.82%
1 PKR to CHF stats

The performance of PKR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0031 and a 30 day low of 0.0030. This means the 30 day average was 0.0031. The change for PKR to CHF was 2.91.

The performance of PKR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0032 and a 90 day low of 0.0030. This means the 90 day average was 0.0031. The change for PKR to CHF was -1.82.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 PKR0.00312 CHF
5 PKR0.01558 CHF
10 PKR0.03115 CHF
20 PKR0.06230 CHF
50 PKR0.15576 CHF
100 PKR0.31151 CHF
250 PKR0.77878 CHF
500 PKR1.55756 CHF
1000 PKR3.11513 CHF
2000 PKR6.23026 CHF
5000 PKR15.57565 CHF
10000 PKR31.15130 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 CHF321.01400 PKR
5 CHF1,605.07000 PKR
10 CHF3,210.14000 PKR
20 CHF6,420.28000 PKR
50 CHF16,050.70000 PKR
100 CHF32,101.40000 PKR
250 CHF80,253.50000 PKR
500 CHF160,507.00000 PKR
1000 CHF321,014.00000 PKR
2000 CHF642,028.00000 PKR
5000 CHF1,605,070.00000 PKR
10000 CHF3,210,140.00000 PKR