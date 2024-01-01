Pakistani rupees to Haitian gourdes today

Convert PKR to HTG at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = G0.4727 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:49
PKR to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HTG
1 PKR to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47340.4734
Low0.47120.4697
Average0.47270.4719
Change-0.14%0.35%
1 PKR to HTG stats

The performance of PKR to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4734 and a 30 day low of 0.4712. This means the 30 day average was 0.4727. The change for PKR to HTG was -0.14.

The performance of PKR to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4734 and a 90 day low of 0.4697. This means the 90 day average was 0.4719. The change for PKR to HTG was 0.35.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 PKR0.47265 HTG
5 PKR2.36327 HTG
10 PKR4.72653 HTG
20 PKR9.45306 HTG
50 PKR23.63265 HTG
100 PKR47.26530 HTG
250 PKR118.16325 HTG
500 PKR236.32650 HTG
1000 PKR472.65300 HTG
2000 PKR945.30600 HTG
5000 PKR2,363.26500 HTG
10000 PKR4,726.53000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Pakistani Rupee
1 HTG2.11572 PKR
5 HTG10.57860 PKR
10 HTG21.15720 PKR
20 HTG42.31440 PKR
50 HTG105.78600 PKR
100 HTG211.57200 PKR
250 HTG528.93000 PKR
500 HTG1,057.86000 PKR
1000 HTG2,115.72000 PKR
2000 HTG4,231.44000 PKR
5000 HTG10,578.60000 PKR
10000 HTG21,157.20000 PKR