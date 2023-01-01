50 Pakistani rupees to Haitian gourdes

Convert PKR to HTG at the real exchange rate

50 pkr
23.27 htg

1.00000 PKR = 0.46546 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 PKR0.46546 HTG
5 PKR2.32731 HTG
10 PKR4.65462 HTG
20 PKR9.30924 HTG
50 PKR23.27310 HTG
100 PKR46.54620 HTG
250 PKR116.36550 HTG
500 PKR232.73100 HTG
1000 PKR465.46200 HTG
2000 PKR930.92400 HTG
5000 PKR2327.31000 HTG
10000 PKR4654.62000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Pakistani Rupee
1 HTG2.14840 PKR
5 HTG10.74200 PKR
10 HTG21.48400 PKR
20 HTG42.96800 PKR
50 HTG107.42000 PKR
100 HTG214.84000 PKR
250 HTG537.10000 PKR
500 HTG1074.20000 PKR
1000 HTG2148.40000 PKR
2000 HTG4296.80000 PKR
5000 HTG10742.00000 PKR
10000 HTG21484.00000 PKR