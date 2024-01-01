Pakistani rupees to Zambian kwacha today

Convert PKR to ZMW at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ZK0.09578 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:06
PKR to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZMW
1 PKR to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09630.0963
Low0.09450.0923
Average0.09540.0945
Change0.09%2.10%
1 PKR to ZMW stats

The performance of PKR to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0963 and a 30 day low of 0.0945. This means the 30 day average was 0.0954. The change for PKR to ZMW was 0.09.

The performance of PKR to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0963 and a 90 day low of 0.0923. This means the 90 day average was 0.0945. The change for PKR to ZMW was 2.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0710.773.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.80.8323.9671.4924.05736.978
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.13614.7681.7934.87644.446

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / ZMW
1 PKR0.09578 ZMW
5 PKR0.47890 ZMW
10 PKR0.95780 ZMW
20 PKR1.91560 ZMW
50 PKR4.78899 ZMW
100 PKR9.57798 ZMW
250 PKR23.94495 ZMW
500 PKR47.88990 ZMW
1000 PKR95.77980 ZMW
2000 PKR191.55960 ZMW
5000 PKR478.89900 ZMW
10000 PKR957.79800 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Pakistani Rupee
1 ZMW10.44060 PKR
5 ZMW52.20300 PKR
10 ZMW104.40600 PKR
20 ZMW208.81200 PKR
50 ZMW522.03000 PKR
100 ZMW1,044.06000 PKR
250 ZMW2,610.15000 PKR
500 ZMW5,220.30000 PKR
1000 ZMW10,440.60000 PKR
2000 ZMW20,881.20000 PKR
5000 ZMW52,203.00000 PKR
10000 ZMW104,406.00000 PKR