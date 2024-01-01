Pakistani rupees to Aruban florins today

Convert PKR to AWG at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ƒ0.006440 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
PKR to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AWG
1 PKR to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0065
Low0.00640.0064
Average0.00640.0064
Change0.02%0.21%
1 PKR to AWG stats

The performance of PKR to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for PKR to AWG was 0.02.

The performance of PKR to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0065 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for PKR to AWG was 0.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.070.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.079190.750.8323.9651.4924.05436.961
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.09414.7661.7934.87444.433

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 PKR0.00644 AWG
5 PKR0.03220 AWG
10 PKR0.06440 AWG
20 PKR0.12880 AWG
50 PKR0.32200 AWG
100 PKR0.64400 AWG
250 PKR1.61000 AWG
500 PKR3.22001 AWG
1000 PKR6.44001 AWG
2000 PKR12.88002 AWG
5000 PKR32.20005 AWG
10000 PKR64.40010 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Pakistani Rupee
1 AWG155.27900 PKR
5 AWG776.39500 PKR
10 AWG1,552.79000 PKR
20 AWG3,105.58000 PKR
50 AWG7,763.95000 PKR
100 AWG15,527.90000 PKR
250 AWG38,819.75000 PKR
500 AWG77,639.50000 PKR
1000 AWG155,279.00000 PKR
2000 AWG310,558.00000 PKR
5000 AWG776,395.00000 PKR
10000 AWG1,552,790.00000 PKR