Pakistani rupees to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert PKR to CNY at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ¥0.02560 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
PKR to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 PKR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02560.0260
Low0.02520.0252
Average0.02540.0255
Change1.21%-1.67%
1 PKR to CNY stats

The performance of PKR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0256 and a 30 day low of 0.0252. This means the 30 day average was 0.0254. The change for PKR to CNY was 1.21.

The performance of PKR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0260 and a 90 day low of 0.0252. This means the 90 day average was 0.0255. The change for PKR to CNY was -1.67.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.070.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.079190.750.8323.9651.4924.05436.961
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06914.7651.7934.87344.422

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PKR0.02560 CNY
5 PKR0.12799 CNY
10 PKR0.25599 CNY
20 PKR0.51197 CNY
50 PKR1.27993 CNY
100 PKR2.55985 CNY
250 PKR6.39963 CNY
500 PKR12.79925 CNY
1000 PKR25.59850 CNY
2000 PKR51.19700 CNY
5000 PKR127.99250 CNY
10000 PKR255.98500 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Pakistani Rupee
1 CNY39.06480 PKR
5 CNY195.32400 PKR
10 CNY390.64800 PKR
20 CNY781.29600 PKR
50 CNY1,953.24000 PKR
100 CNY3,906.48000 PKR
250 CNY9,766.20000 PKR
500 CNY19,532.40000 PKR
1000 CNY39,064.80000 PKR
2000 CNY78,129.60000 PKR
5000 CNY195,324.00000 PKR
10000 CNY390,648.00000 PKR