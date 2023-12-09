500 Chinese yuan rmb to Pakistani rupees

Convert CNY to PKR at the real exchange rate

500 cny
19,798.10 pkr

1.00000 CNY = 39.59620 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Pakistani Rupee
1 CNY39.59620 PKR
5 CNY197.98100 PKR
10 CNY395.96200 PKR
20 CNY791.92400 PKR
50 CNY1979.81000 PKR
100 CNY3959.62000 PKR
250 CNY9899.05000 PKR
500 CNY19798.10000 PKR
1000 CNY39596.20000 PKR
2000 CNY79192.40000 PKR
5000 CNY197981.00000 PKR
10000 CNY395962.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PKR0.02525 CNY
5 PKR0.12627 CNY
10 PKR0.25255 CNY
20 PKR0.50510 CNY
50 PKR1.26275 CNY
100 PKR2.52550 CNY
250 PKR6.31375 CNY
500 PKR12.62750 CNY
1000 PKR25.25500 CNY
2000 PKR50.51000 CNY
5000 PKR126.27500 CNY
10000 PKR252.55000 CNY