Pakistani rupees to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert PKR to CVE at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Esc0.3686 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45
PKR to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CVE
1 PKR to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36880.3688
Low0.35610.3547
Average0.36280.3610
Change3.39%0.77%
1 PKR to CVE stats

The performance of PKR to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3688 and a 30 day low of 0.3561. This means the 30 day average was 0.3628. The change for PKR to CVE was 3.39.

The performance of PKR to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3688 and a 90 day low of 0.3547. This means the 90 day average was 0.3610. The change for PKR to CVE was 0.77.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0660.7713.6731.3823.75634.24
1 EUR1.079190.7370.8323.9641.4924.05436.957
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.05114.7651.7934.87244.417

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 PKR0.36863 CVE
5 PKR1.84315 CVE
10 PKR3.68631 CVE
20 PKR7.37262 CVE
50 PKR18.43155 CVE
100 PKR36.86310 CVE
250 PKR92.15775 CVE
500 PKR184.31550 CVE
1000 PKR368.63100 CVE
2000 PKR737.26200 CVE
5000 PKR1,843.15500 CVE
10000 PKR3,686.31000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Pakistani Rupee
1 CVE2.71274 PKR
5 CVE13.56370 PKR
10 CVE27.12740 PKR
20 CVE54.25480 PKR
50 CVE135.63700 PKR
100 CVE271.27400 PKR
250 CVE678.18500 PKR
500 CVE1,356.37000 PKR
1000 CVE2,712.74000 PKR
2000 CVE5,425.48000 PKR
5000 CVE13,563.70000 PKR
10000 CVE27,127.40000 PKR