Pakistani rupees to Namibian dollars today

Convert PKR to NAD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = $0.06365 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
PKR to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NAD
1 PKR to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06360.0663
Low0.06150.0615
Average0.06280.0638
Change2.50%-3.06%
1 PKR to NAD stats

The performance of PKR to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0636 and a 30 day low of 0.0615. This means the 30 day average was 0.0628. The change for PKR to NAD was 2.50.

The performance of PKR to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0663 and a 90 day low of 0.0615. This means the 90 day average was 0.0638. The change for PKR to NAD was -3.06.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7460.8323.9641.4914.05436.955
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.05714.7641.7924.87244.412

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 PKR0.06365 NAD
5 PKR0.31823 NAD
10 PKR0.63645 NAD
20 PKR1.27291 NAD
50 PKR3.18227 NAD
100 PKR6.36453 NAD
250 PKR15.91133 NAD
500 PKR31.82265 NAD
1000 PKR63.64530 NAD
2000 PKR127.29060 NAD
5000 PKR318.22650 NAD
10000 PKR636.45300 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 NAD15.71210 PKR
5 NAD78.56050 PKR
10 NAD157.12100 PKR
20 NAD314.24200 PKR
50 NAD785.60500 PKR
100 NAD1,571.21000 PKR
250 NAD3,928.02500 PKR
500 NAD7,856.05000 PKR
1000 NAD15,712.10000 PKR
2000 NAD31,424.20000 PKR
5000 NAD78,560.50000 PKR
10000 NAD157,121.00000 PKR