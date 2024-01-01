Pakistani rupees to Seychellois rupees today

Convert PKR to SCR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₨0.04978 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:01
PKR to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 PKR to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05400.0540
Low0.04770.0469
Average0.05030.0498
Change3.22%0.80%
1 PKR to SCR stats

The performance of PKR to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0540 and a 30 day low of 0.0477. This means the 30 day average was 0.0503. The change for PKR to SCR was 3.22.

The performance of PKR to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0540 and a 90 day low of 0.0469. This means the 90 day average was 0.0498. The change for PKR to SCR was 0.80.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0730.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7650.8323.9651.4924.05536.964
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.10114.7661.7934.87444.431

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Seychellois rupees

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 PKR0.04978 SCR
5 PKR0.24891 SCR
10 PKR0.49783 SCR
20 PKR0.99565 SCR
50 PKR2.48914 SCR
100 PKR4.97827 SCR
250 PKR12.44568 SCR
500 PKR24.89135 SCR
1000 PKR49.78270 SCR
2000 PKR99.56540 SCR
5000 PKR248.91350 SCR
10000 PKR497.82700 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 SCR20.08730 PKR
5 SCR100.43650 PKR
10 SCR200.87300 PKR
20 SCR401.74600 PKR
50 SCR1,004.36500 PKR
100 SCR2,008.73000 PKR
250 SCR5,021.82500 PKR
500 SCR10,043.65000 PKR
1000 SCR20,087.30000 PKR
2000 SCR40,174.60000 PKR
5000 SCR100,436.50000 PKR
10000 SCR200,873.00000 PKR