5,000 Seychellois rupees to Pakistani rupees

Convert SCR to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 scr
97,041 pkr

₨1.000 SCR = ₨19.41 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2491.4631.6060.95819.575
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4981.731.8981.13323.139
1 USD0.9360.792183.5661.371.5030.89718.329
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 SCR19.40820 PKR
5 SCR97.04100 PKR
10 SCR194.08200 PKR
20 SCR388.16400 PKR
50 SCR970.41000 PKR
100 SCR1,940.82000 PKR
250 SCR4,852.05000 PKR
500 SCR9,704.10000 PKR
1000 SCR19,408.20000 PKR
2000 SCR38,816.40000 PKR
5000 SCR97,041.00000 PKR
10000 SCR194,082.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 PKR0.05152 SCR
5 PKR0.25762 SCR
10 PKR0.51525 SCR
20 PKR1.03049 SCR
50 PKR2.57624 SCR
100 PKR5.15247 SCR
250 PKR12.88118 SCR
500 PKR25.76235 SCR
1000 PKR51.52470 SCR
2000 PKR103.04940 SCR
5000 PKR257.62350 SCR
10000 PKR515.24700 SCR