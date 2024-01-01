Pakistani rupees to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert PKR to ETB at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Br0.4199 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45
PKR to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ETB
1 PKR to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43440.4344
Low0.41990.2067
Average0.42710.3888
Change-2.07%102.44%
1 PKR to ETB stats

The performance of PKR to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4344 and a 30 day low of 0.4199. This means the 30 day average was 0.4271. The change for PKR to ETB was -2.07.

The performance of PKR to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4344 and a 90 day low of 0.2067. This means the 90 day average was 0.3888. The change for PKR to ETB was 102.44.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 PKR0.41994 ETB
5 PKR2.09971 ETB
10 PKR4.19942 ETB
20 PKR8.39884 ETB
50 PKR20.99710 ETB
100 PKR41.99420 ETB
250 PKR104.98550 ETB
500 PKR209.97100 ETB
1000 PKR419.94200 ETB
2000 PKR839.88400 ETB
5000 PKR2,099.71000 ETB
10000 PKR4,199.42000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Pakistani Rupee
1 ETB2.38128 PKR
5 ETB11.90640 PKR
10 ETB23.81280 PKR
20 ETB47.62560 PKR
50 ETB119.06400 PKR
100 ETB238.12800 PKR
250 ETB595.32000 PKR
500 ETB1,190.64000 PKR
1000 ETB2,381.28000 PKR
2000 ETB4,762.56000 PKR
5000 ETB11,906.40000 PKR
10000 ETB23,812.80000 PKR