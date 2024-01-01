250 Ethiopian birrs to Pakistani rupees

Convert ETB to PKR at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₨2.323 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
ETB to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PKR
1 ETB to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.36314.8382
Low2.30182.3018
Average2.34072.6803
Change-1.68%-51.77%
1 ETB to PKR stats

The performance of ETB to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3631 and a 30 day low of 2.3018. This means the 30 day average was 2.3407. The change for ETB to PKR was -1.68.

The performance of ETB to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8382 and a 90 day low of 2.3018. This means the 90 day average was 2.6803. The change for ETB to PKR was -51.77.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Pakistani Rupee
1 ETB2.32338 PKR
5 ETB11.61690 PKR
10 ETB23.23380 PKR
20 ETB46.46760 PKR
50 ETB116.16900 PKR
100 ETB232.33800 PKR
250 ETB580.84500 PKR
500 ETB1,161.69000 PKR
1000 ETB2,323.38000 PKR
2000 ETB4,646.76000 PKR
5000 ETB11,616.90000 PKR
10000 ETB23,233.80000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 PKR0.43041 ETB
5 PKR2.15204 ETB
10 PKR4.30408 ETB
20 PKR8.60816 ETB
50 PKR21.52040 ETB
100 PKR43.04080 ETB
250 PKR107.60200 ETB
500 PKR215.20400 ETB
1000 PKR430.40800 ETB
2000 PKR860.81600 ETB
5000 PKR2,152.04000 ETB
10000 PKR4,304.08000 ETB