5 Pakistani rupees to Ethiopian birrs

Convert PKR to ETB at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
1.00 etb

1.00000 PKR = 0.19918 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 PKR0.19918 ETB
5 PKR0.99589 ETB
10 PKR1.99179 ETB
20 PKR3.98358 ETB
50 PKR9.95895 ETB
100 PKR19.91790 ETB
250 PKR49.79475 ETB
500 PKR99.58950 ETB
1000 PKR199.17900 ETB
2000 PKR398.35800 ETB
5000 PKR995.89500 ETB
10000 PKR1991.79000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Pakistani Rupee
1 ETB5.02060 PKR
5 ETB25.10300 PKR
10 ETB50.20600 PKR
20 ETB100.41200 PKR
50 ETB251.03000 PKR
100 ETB502.06000 PKR
250 ETB1255.15000 PKR
500 ETB2510.30000 PKR
1000 ETB5020.60000 PKR
2000 ETB10041.20000 PKR
5000 ETB25103.00000 PKR
10000 ETB50206.00000 PKR