Pakistani rupees to Guinean francs today

Convert PKR to GNF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = GFr31.02 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:47
PKR to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GNF
1 PKR to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.064131.1291
Low30.928430.7553
Average31.023630.9451
Change-0.06%0.74%
1 PKR to GNF stats

The performance of PKR to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.0641 and a 30 day low of 30.9284. This means the 30 day average was 31.0236. The change for PKR to GNF was -0.06.

The performance of PKR to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.1291 and a 90 day low of 30.7553. This means the 90 day average was 30.9451. The change for PKR to GNF was 0.74.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 PKR31.02480 GNF
5 PKR155.12400 GNF
10 PKR310.24800 GNF
20 PKR620.49600 GNF
50 PKR1,551.24000 GNF
100 PKR3,102.48000 GNF
250 PKR7,756.20000 GNF
500 PKR15,512.40000 GNF
1000 PKR31,024.80000 GNF
2000 PKR62,049.60000 GNF
5000 PKR155,124.00000 GNF
10000 PKR310,248.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 GNF0.03223 PKR
5 GNF0.16116 PKR
10 GNF0.32232 PKR
20 GNF0.64465 PKR
50 GNF1.61162 PKR
100 GNF3.22323 PKR
250 GNF8.05807 PKR
500 GNF16.11615 PKR
1000 GNF32.23230 PKR
2000 GNF64.46460 PKR
5000 GNF161.16150 PKR
10000 GNF322.32300 PKR