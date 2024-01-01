Pakistani rupees to Surinamese dollars today

Convert PKR to SRD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = $0.1182 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SRD
1 PKR to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11870.1187
Low0.10790.1030
Average0.11310.1073
Change9.36%12.31%
View full history

1 PKR to SRD stats

The performance of PKR to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1187 and a 30 day low of 0.1079. This means the 30 day average was 0.1131. The change for PKR to SRD was 9.36.

The performance of PKR to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1187 and a 90 day low of 0.1030. This means the 90 day average was 0.1073. The change for PKR to SRD was 12.31.

Track market ratesView PKR to SRD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.239
1 EUR1.08190.7720.8323.9661.4924.05536.966
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.09114.7661.7934.87444.427

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 PKR0.11822 SRD
5 PKR0.59112 SRD
10 PKR1.18223 SRD
20 PKR2.36446 SRD
50 PKR5.91115 SRD
100 PKR11.82230 SRD
250 PKR29.55575 SRD
500 PKR59.11150 SRD
1000 PKR118.22300 SRD
2000 PKR236.44600 SRD
5000 PKR591.11500 SRD
10000 PKR1,182.23000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 SRD8.45861 PKR
5 SRD42.29305 PKR
10 SRD84.58610 PKR
20 SRD169.17220 PKR
50 SRD422.93050 PKR
100 SRD845.86100 PKR
250 SRD2,114.65250 PKR
500 SRD4,229.30500 PKR
1000 SRD8,458.61000 PKR
2000 SRD16,917.22000 PKR
5000 SRD42,293.05000 PKR
10000 SRD84,586.10000 PKR